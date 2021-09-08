Spallumcheen joins Vernon in closing emergency operations centre

No current threat of spread in connection with White Rock Lake wildfire

With no current threat of spread of the White Rock Lake fire, the Township of Spallumcheen and City of Vernon are standing down their emergency operations centres. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The Township of Spallumcheen has closed its emergency operations centre for the White Rock Lake fire as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The move came on the same day the City of Vernon announced it will shut down its centre Thursday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.

“Mayor and council, on behalf of the residents of the Township of Spallumcheen, would like to extend a huge thank you to BC Wildfire, all of our regional partners, volunteers and organizations that assisted us during this incredibly challenging time,” wrote the township in a news release.

“Residents can continue to follow the Township of Spallumcheen website for information related to emergency planning and preparation.”

The BC Wildfire Service noted in its latest release on the White Rock Lake fire Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m., that although smoke may be visible, there is no threat of further spread at this time.

“Objectives will remain fairly static over the next week(s) as most of the fire is in patrol status,” said BCWS. “Smoke will be visible within the fire perimeter for several weeks.”

Crews are actively seeking out visible smokes and working off of scan maps to find hotspots.

Smoking stumps and roots within the fire perimeter pose no risk of fire spread.

The fire remains listed at more than 83,300 hectares in size and its status is active.

