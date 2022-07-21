Spallumcheen mayor to seek second term

Christine Fraser has served on township council since 2009, the last four years as mayor

When she first ran for council in 2009, says current Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser, it was to help people.

More than a decade later, Fraser says she’s still trying to do that.

Fraser will seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

“I love our community and would love another four years to keep working hard for Spall,” said Fraser, who was first elected as a councillor in 2009 in a byelection following the death of Coun. Lorna Bissell.

She ran again successfully for a three-year term in 2011, and again for a four-year term in 2014. Fraser challenged and defeated incumbent mayor Janice Brown in 2018.

“I have learned over the past four years that you need to keep fighting for the things that matter to residents in order for things to change,” she said.

She enjoys the members of council she’s working with now, and that a lot of things are getting done.

“That being said there are always things that can be improved on so I would like to continue doing things to try and help Spallumcheen residents.”

Fraser said the township has been successful at building good relationships with different provincial ministries, which is helping to bring more funding to the community.

“When you get to know people on a first name basis and they know how passionate we all are about our community, I think that they listen a little bit more,” she said.

“We also approach the province with solutions to our problems as opposed to just complaining about things.”

None of the six sitting councillors – Andrew Casson, Christine LeMaire, Joe Van Tienhoven, John Bakker, Todd York and Gerry Popoff – have announced their intentions for October.

READ MORE: Okanagan feed mill first of its kind in 50 years

READ MORE: Mayoral race set for Spallumcheen

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal electionNorth Okanagan Regional District