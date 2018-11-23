Spallumcheen on hook for fourth officer

Province says Township of Spallumcheen requires four RCMP officers for coverage, not three

The Township of Spallumcheen will dig into its coffers to cough up for another copper.

The township currently pays for three regular RCMP officers and lays claim to the second lowest crime rate in the province. But because Spall’s population has exceeded 5,000, the province says the municipality must have four officers.

“If we have the second lowest crime rate with three officers, we’ll probably have the lowest crime rate in the province with four,” said Mayor Christine Fraser, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “It’s very disappointing. Statistics show we only need three officers but the province is saying we need four.”

In a letter to the township, solicitor general and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said several resource reviews were conducted of the Spallumcheen municipal (RCMP) unit.

“These reviews, as well as consultation with the RCMP, confirm that a minimum authorized strength of four regular members is required for your municipal unit,” said Farnworth. “Both ministry staff and I have had a chance to re-examine these reviews and can confirm the required number is four regular members.”

The move will take effect April 1 (no joke), and will cost the township an additional expense of approximately $160,000 per year.



