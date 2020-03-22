Spallumcheen open remotely for business

Township mayor alerts residents, stakeholders know business can still be done in wake of pandemic

The Township of Spallumcheen is remotely open for business.

Adapting to the COVID-19 directives by the provincial medical health officer, township council and staff is letting its residents, businesses and stakeholders know they are open remotely for business.

“Staff will do their best to address your needs and we encourage you at this time to contact us remotely via phone, or email,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “Please keep in mind that any changes to our office protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements. We appreciate your support in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and for respecting the two-metre social distancing protocols.

Fraser said the township is closely monitoring events and will continue to keep stakeholders and residents informed through the township website.

READ MORE: Township open burning winds down

”All departments are providing essential services at this time and will address all other requests as time permits,” she said. These services include:

• The Public Works Department will continue to provide all services (all provincial guidelines will apply) and all complaints will be addressed as time permits as there will be limited public interactions. Please note essential services are addressed first such as water, flooding, road emergencies, property damage, and emergency access. Contact 250-546-3013 for both inquiries and emergencies (if after hours the township’s answering service will contact the required management staff);

• The Finance Department will continue to receive payments for services through the drop service at the front door of the township office. Please call if you need any assistance. Contact 250-546-3013;

• The Armstrong Spallumcheen Cemetery will continue to provide cemetery related services;

• Bylaw services related to health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed as time permits. Submit online Dog/Large Animal Complaints at www.dogcontrol.ca or contact 250-558-9294. Submit complaints online at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact 250-546-3013;

• Building inspection services will continue. Please submit inquires by phone or email. Building inspections are being performed, however if you are in self-isolation, please wait to book your inspection until you have been approved by a health practitioner. Please note essential services will be addressed first with other related matters as time permits. Contact 250-546-3013 or review process online at http://www.rdno.ca/index.php/services/planningbuilding/building-inspection;

• Planning and Subdivision applications will continue (including engineering support). Please submit inquires by phone or email. Face to face meetings are temporarily suspended, however arrangements can be made for web-based or teleconference meetings when necessary. Please call in advance for direction. Contact 250-546-3013.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level #2 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Tuesday, March 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EOC will continue until public health regarding COVID-19 has ceased and public health is no longer a concern. This is a precautionary measure put in place to address situations should they arise in support of Township residents, the public, and to support the effects that this pandemic has had on the community.

Updates will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

If you have any questions about our services, or others not listed above, please call the township and you will be directed to the correct department.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government