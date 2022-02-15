Spallumcheen re-launches agricultural industry survey

The survey will help determine if agricultural industry uses are viable at three township-owned locations

The Township of Spallumcheen is conducting a feasibility study to see if three parcels of township-owned land (highlighted on map) can be used for agricultural industry purposes. A survey to garner feedback is open until Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Spallumcheen photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen’s council is once again asking its local agricultural workers for input in its Agri-Industry feasibility study.

The township is exploring the potential of three parcels of land located in the southeast of Spallumcheen along highways 97A and 97, and the study looks to determine if agricultural industry uses can be supported in these locations.

Between the heat dome, wildfires and floods, the local agricultural industry has been hit hard over the past year, which prompted council to take action.

“The first step is to identify where the gaps are locally. What types of processing do we need? We have the producers but they can’t get their product to processing facilities.” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “That’s why we sought out funding to perform this study. We need to hear from agricultural producers and partners to know where to focus our efforts.”

The township was awarded provincial and federal funding through a grant program administered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC to complete the feasibility study for the township-owned parcels. The study aims to determine if agri-processing can be supported in the area and what type of processing is needed.

The township wants to know what members of the local agricultural industry would like to see as available processing options for their agricultural products. The township is reaching out to the Minister of Agriculture, the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), local producers and retailers to find out what needs and challenges the industry is experiencing locally, as well as what opportunities exist for the future of the industry in the North Okanagan.

“Agriculture is a key part of Spallumcheen’s history and we need your input to help council ensure it is a key part of our future,” Fraser said.

Agri-industry can take many forms, including but not limited to:

• Food processing plants (e.g. milk, cheese, jams, juices, flour, grains)

• Slaughterhouses/abattoirs

• Fruit and vegetable packing houses

• Cold storage facilities

• Distilleries, breweries, wineries

• Manufacturing of farm machinery and equipment

The survey was originally conducted in late 2021. To get more feedback, the survey has been re-launched with an extended deadline of Tuesday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. The survey can be accessed online or as a hard copy at the township office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

Questions or comments on the project can be directed to the township at planner@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or 250-546-3013.

