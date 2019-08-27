Spallumcheen receives funding for wastewater recovery project

The township will receive just shy of $37 million for the new wastewater system

Spallumcheen is set to receive the federal government’s portion of nearly $37 million for a new wastewater system, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Local, provincial and federal levels of government are contributing funds for the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project, which will include a new treatment facility, sludge treatment system and about 12 kilometres of main pump stations. The project will run along the Swan Lake Corridor.

The feds have contributed nearly $13.3 million through a grant announced Tuesday for the project, which has been in the works since 2015, when the Regional District of North Okanagan, Township of Spallumcheen and Okanagan Indian Band partnered to address the concerns around the environmental degradation of Swan Lake, and to help meet demands for growth in the area.

It’s the last area of the Okanagan water basin without a wastewater facility, and the project will bring sewer service to residents in the area. A June 2018 survey found that 76 per cent of residents support the project, primarily for environmental and economic reasons.

Read More: North Okanagan petition borrowing process approved for wastewater recovery centre

Funding for the project pools together Ottawa’s contribution, just over $11 million from the B.C. government and $12.6 million from local governments.

The financial support comes via the federal government’s Investing in Canada infrastructure plan and the New Building Canada Fund – the latter a $14-billion dollar commitment over 10 years made in 2014.

Spallumcheen is one of 15 communities in the province getting support for drinking water and wastewater projects. In total, the federal government is investing more than $100 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The B.C. government is contributing almost $80 million and municipalities more than $60 million.

Read More: North Okanagan wastewater recovery group formed

Read More: North Okanagan wastewater working group seeks volunteers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
