FireSmart resident category grand prize winner: Ashley and Brad Marta, with Mayor Christine Fraser. (Submitted photo)

Spallumcheen rewards FireSmart residents

Seven prizes were awarded to residents who made their properties FireSmart

Spallumcheen is demonstrating its FireSmart savviness.

The township has awarded prizes to residents showing displaying skills and Spallumcheen is demonstrating its FireSmart readiness too.

Spallumcheen council has applied for and received $25,000 from the Community Resiliency Investment — FireSmart Community Funding program for the creation of a community wildfire emergency plan, which is currently underway. The township was also awarded $45,000 in funding jointly with the City of Armstrong from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to work on evacuation route planning.

In addition, council also hosted two community wildfire preparedness meetings for residents in the spring.

To continue its commitment to emergency preparedness, council hosted a FireSmart contest for residents and youth.

“It is so important to council to support and encourage our residents to get involved in FireSmarting their properties. Many of our wildfire interface areas are privately owned so we all have to work together to help protect our community,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “It was great to have a chance to meet everyone who participated in the contest, and especially great to see the youth that got involved.”

A total of seven prizes were awarded in two categories.

In the resident category, the grand prize of a $300 gift basket of local products and a 72-hour emergency kit went to Brad and Ashley Marta. The runner up, receiving a $100 gift basket and emergency kit, was Carl and Diane Mintz.

In the youth category, the grand prize of a set of Apple AirPod Pros went to Reegan Mintz. The runners up, receiving Best Buy gift cards and a small prize pack, were Hazel Marta, Ryan Mintz, Sophie Marta and Emily Rozsas.

“It was really easy to find the information,” said Reegan, who was very excited about her grand prize win.

“It really isn’t that hard to follow the FireSmart principles and it makes me feel good to know our property and our family is that much safer in the event of an emergency,” said Ashley Marta.

For more information on how to FireSmart your property, visit spallumcheentwp.bc.ca, or firesmartbc.ca.

bcwildfirecontestfire

 

Resident Category Runner Up: Diane Mintz, with Mayor Christine Fraser. (Submitted photo)

