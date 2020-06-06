Spallumcheen road blocked following truck collision

Both sides of Salmon River Road have been closed

A two-vehicle collision has blocked Salmon River Road near the 4200 block Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Police have blocked off a Spallumcheen road following a collision between two trucks on Saturday.

The crash occurred near the 4200 block of Salmon River Road, June 5. Both lanes have been closed as police stand by for the arrival of tow trucks.

A Morning Star reporter was at the scene around 1:30 p.m. A neighbour in the area said she saw one of the drivers walking down the road, adding police have been on scene for “a few hours.”

No estimate for when the road will be reopened has been given at this time.

READ MORE: Coldstream golf cart stolen, then returned

READ MORE: Water levels starting to recede in Shuswap River

Brendan Shykora

auto accident