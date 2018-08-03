Spallumcheen road work continues

Major work on Pleasant Valley Road expected to be completed in time for IPE

Work on the major Pleasant Valley Road upgrade in Spallumcheen continues.

With the Interior Provincial Exhibition starting later this month, the township expects that the first of two layers of asphalt will be placed along the entire route with a temporary centre line in time for the fair.

“Shouldering, landscaping and irrigation will be completed in early September,” said Tyler McNeill, deputy manger of operations for the township. “We’re on the home stretch. We have completed about 55 per cent of the project.”

The second and final layer of asphalt will go down later in September.

There are three areas to the entire project.

In Area 1, Highway 97A to 350 metres south of the railway crossing, lowering of two gas lines is complete. Construction of two-way traffic-control islands will proceed at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Spallumcheen Way; concrete curbing and a catch basin will be installed on Spallumcheen Drive, and asphalt milling will begin in a couple of weeks.

Area 2, from 350 metres south of the railway crossing to Pleasant Valley Cross Road, has seen the asphalt pulverizing completed, a cross-culvert will be replaced south of the CN railroad tracks, and the first layer of asphalt will be put down around Aug. 20, weather permitting.

The third area is Pleasant Valley Cross Road to the Armstrong boundary which has seen all driveway culverts replaced and water services boxes and meters relocated. About 90 per cent of the fencing and landscaping is done on properties whose owners agreed to easements.

“Thank you for your continued patience as the project unfolds,” said McNeill. “Alternating single-lane traffic will be maintained at all times. Please continue to respect flaggers, obey traffic signs, and stay at least 20 metres back from equipment.”

Emergency services and vehicles have full access to all properties throughout project construction.

