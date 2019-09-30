Spallumcheen rolls out new recycling program

Spallumcheen residents can learn about the township’s new recycling program.

The township will host an open house at the township hall Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to kick off its new program.

“Starting on Oct. 14, the township will be joining its neighbouring communities and Recycle BC in moving from a single stream (clear blue bag) curbside recycling program to a multi-stream program using reusable boxes and bags,” said township deputy manager of operations Tyler McNeill.

Bags and boxes and a new recycling guide are being delivered to homes starting this week.

Township staff and the Recycle BC team will be at the open house to talk about the changes, as well as other township projects. Refreshments will be provided.

The new recycling program in Spallumcheen will reduce recycling costs for residents, save money on bags (no more need to buy single-use bags for recycling as the boxes and bags are provided) and help reduce contamination so more materials are successfully recycled.

