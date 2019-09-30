Spallumcheen rolls out new recycling program

Township residents will replace blue bags with yellow bags and blue boxes starting Oct. 14

Spallumcheen residents can learn about the township’s new recycling program.

The township will host an open house at the township hall Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to kick off its new program.

“Starting on Oct. 14, the township will be joining its neighbouring communities and Recycle BC in moving from a single stream (clear blue bag) curbside recycling program to a multi-stream program using reusable boxes and bags,” said township deputy manager of operations Tyler McNeill.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen changes recycling program

Bags and boxes and a new recycling guide are being delivered to homes starting this week.

Township staff and the Recycle BC team will be at the open house to talk about the changes, as well as other township projects. Refreshments will be provided.

READ MORE: Armstrong-Spallumcheen disposal facility not closing

The new recycling program in Spallumcheen will reduce recycling costs for residents, save money on bags (no more need to buy single-use bags for recycling as the boxes and bags are provided) and help reduce contamination so more materials are successfully recycled.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time
Next story
Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

Just Posted

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

Pennywise and Harley Quinns need not apply

Spallumcheen rolls out new recycling program

Township residents will replace blue bags with yellow bags and blue boxes starting Oct. 14

Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

No need to worry, it was all in the name of education at the Emergency Services Showcase

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A judicial case manager will decide when the next court date will be set

Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm

Inquiry will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Most Read