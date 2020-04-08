A public hearing will be held over an application by the owners of the Motoplex Speedway and Event Park in Spallumcheen to change the land use designation of the property and to rezone it from racetrack to industrial. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

A public hearing will be held on the owners of Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway’s application to change the official community land use designation of the property and to rezone it for industrial purposes.

Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. has applied to change the land-use designation of the nearly 13-hectare property on the west side of Highway 97 — about a kilometre past the Westside Road intersection — from commercial to general industrial.

It’s also looking to rezone the property from comprehensive commercial — automotive vehicle racetrack and transportation facility to general industrial.

Once an extremely popular venue hosting evening and afternoon auto racing events, as well as concerts, the speedway has essentially sat silent for the past four years due to legal action and noise opposition from a neighbouring community across the highway.

If successful with its application, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. proposes to develop the property for industrial use and is considering three potential options: retain the property as a single industrial lot, define leasable areas within the existing lot or apply to subdivide the property. There is also the possibility of selling the property.

The township unanimously gave first reading to the application but second reading of the bylaw amendments are being withheld until the applicant provides a report regarding water supply, stormwater management and aquifer protection.

“There are a number of conditions that they need to address regarding the aquifer, stormwater drainage, sewer disposal,” Mayor Christine Fraser said. “The facility is over a vulnerable aquifer and we want to make sure that there are only clean uses being proposed. We also want to ensure that they will not be having any impact on any neighbouring water supplies.”

Fraser said council is “excited for the potential opportunity to provide industrial lands for businesses in our area.”

Some conditions have to be met by the applicant before the hearing, which will likely be held in May.

That also gives the township time to figure out logistics on holding such a meeting in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

READ MORE: Fight to save Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway revs up


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases
Next story
Smiles, honks and waves as teachers stage parade for their students

Just Posted

Community Champion: Helping through song and dance

March Community Champion Jasvinder Singh Khatra is a believer in multiculturalism

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

COVID-19: Coldstream bans burning; campfires OK

Following recent provincial announcements, open burning period is hereby cancelled

Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident caught a cougar prowling near their home

Provincial COVID-19 rules lead to closure of two Columbia Shuswap Regional District rec sites

CSRD parks not managed with Rec Sites and Trails BC remain open

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Smiles, honks and waves as teachers stage parade for their students

Classrooms are closed, but kids and teachers manage to connect

COVID-19: In uncertain times, it is a fine line that separates calm and chaos

To the Editor: A friend of mine who works as a frontline… Continue reading

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

Property overlooking Okanagan Lake was on the market 160 days

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

COVID-19: B.C. students describe life during pandemic

Most teens wonder what the future will be like after COVID-19

COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Technology brings more choices

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Most Read