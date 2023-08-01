Spallumcheen staff working to address boil water advisory

A boil water advisory remains in effect for some Spallumcheen residents.
Those serviced by the Eagle Rock water system were put on a boil water advisory July 27.
On the advice of Interior Health, the township said Tuesday the advisory is still in effect.
“Providing safe quality drinking water for our community is very important for council,” Spallumcheen mayor Christine Fraser said. “Staff are making this a top priority and working with Interior Health and industry professionals to get the matter resolved as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the boil water advisory presents and appreciate your patience while staff work to get this dealt with.”
The advisory was activated after a recent water sample showed an adverse result.
They are advised to use alternative water sources if possible, such as bottled water. Or, residents can bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.
Brendan Shykora
