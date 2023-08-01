Spallumcheen staff working to address boil water advisory

The advisory for Eagle Rock area residents has been in effect since July 27

A boil water advisory remains in effect for Eagle Rock area residents in Spallumcheen Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo MCG)

A boil water advisory remains in effect for some Spallumcheen residents.

Those serviced by the Eagle Rock water system were put on a boil water advisory July 27.

On the advice of Interior Health, the township said Tuesday the advisory is still in effect.

“Providing safe quality drinking water for our community is very important for council,” Spallumcheen mayor Christine Fraser said. “Staff are making this a top priority and working with Interior Health and industry professionals to get the matter resolved as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the boil water advisory presents and appreciate your patience while staff work to get this dealt with.”

The advisory was activated after a recent water sample showed an adverse result.

The township is advising that all water users in the Eagle Rock local area service should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations related to boil water advisories. They are advised to use alternative water sources if possible, such as bottled water. Or, residents can bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Additional CDC recommendations are as follows:

• Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

• If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

• If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

• Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

• Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

• Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

• Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

– The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

– The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

• Sanitize all baby bottles.

• To wash dishes by hand:

– Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

– In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

– Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

– Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

• It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Brendan Shykora

