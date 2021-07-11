SPCA hoping to reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

Dog was found by DFO workers near 12 Mile Road and has an injury to one leg

This unidentified dog is looking for her owner following the Lytton fire. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is hoping the public can help identify the owner of a stray dog found wandering alone and frightened in the area of Lytton. The dog has no identification, but the SPCA hopes someone will recognize her so that she can be returned to her family.

They said two Department of Fisheries employees were patrolling 12 Mile Road on the evening of July 8 when the dog appeared at the side of the road.

“There was a thunder and lightning storm around 8 p.m. and the dog came running up to their truck,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“They opened the truck door and she jumped right in.”

Chortyk says the dog is very sweet and friendly.

“She has obviously been very well cared for and we know someone must be very worried and missing her,” she says.

The dog was transferred into BC SPCA care and was taken for veterinary care.

“She has an injury to her leg but we are monitoring the situation and she is on Medicam to help with any discomfort,” says Chortyk. She is now receiving emergency boarding and care with the SPCA in Kamloops.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to please contact the BC SPCA Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

The SPCA is also running a fundraising campaign specific to animals from the fires.

With 2021 summer wildfires raging through B.C., many animals will be stuck behind evacuation lines, while others find a temporary home at BC SPCA Animal Evacuation Centres. A day of care for an evacuated animal is $27, a full week is $189 and a full evacuation response unit costs $5,000.

To learn more visit the BC SPCA online.

