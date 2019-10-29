‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

A clip of a woman at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart haranguing staff for not speaking English in front of her has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning, purportedly happened at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Kingsway and McMurray Avenue on Monday.

In a comment with the video, Tee said he “just want to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully show her there’s consequences to this type of behaviour.”

In the video, a woman is seen yelling at employees for not speaking English.

“Shut up! Speaking in Chinese in front of me. Shut up. You’re rude. Speak English in Canada. Rude as f**k,” she is heard saying.

She is shown getting increasingly unsettled throughout the video.

“You want to talk to me, you bring your manager here, you idiot, or go speak Chinese with the other staff and s**t-talk me somewhere else.”

The Burnaby RCMP told Black Press Media they had not received a report on the incident.