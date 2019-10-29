‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

A clip of a woman at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart haranguing staff for not speaking English in front of her has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning, purportedly happened at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Kingsway and McMurray Avenue on Monday.

In a comment with the video, Tee said he “just want to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully show her there’s consequences to this type of behaviour.”

In the video, a woman is seen yelling at employees for not speaking English.

“Shut up! Speaking in Chinese in front of me. Shut up. You’re rude. Speak English in Canada. Rude as f**k,” she is heard saying.

She is shown getting increasingly unsettled throughout the video.

“You want to talk to me, you bring your manager here, you idiot, or go speak Chinese with the other staff and s**t-talk me somewhere else.”

The Burnaby RCMP told Black Press Media they had not received a report on the incident.

Previous story
Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study
Next story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

Turkey chases Vernon woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Collision backs up traffic in downtown Vernon

Airbags deployed in one vehicle after incident on 27th Street

Man tasered by RCMP following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Lumby grandma proves anyone can be a firefighter

Cindy Knight has been with the Lumby department for four years and encourages others to apply

Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study

1,200 streetlights to be updated to LED technology saving money on electrical bill in the long run

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Most Read