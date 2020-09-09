People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure. (Contributed)

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

A special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, long-range transport of wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC including the Island, coastal mainland, the Okanagan, as well as the Kootenays and boundary. Localized impacts in the East and West Kootenays are expected from the Doctor Creek and Talbott Creek wildfires.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour. Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.”

READ MORE: B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

For more information on current air quality, click here.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says
Next story
B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Just Posted

Vernon Curling Club aiming for league play start mid-October

Club hopes to put ice in after Thanksgiving and begin league play soon after

Vernon temporary homeless shelter moves to warehouse off 25th Avenue

Building owned by BC Housing under renovation ahead of welcoming guests from curling club

From Kolkata to Vernon with love: Smiths celebrate 57 years of bliss

Retired couple enjoying a happy life in Vernon, watching grandchildren grow up

Lake Country girl hiking in honour of grandmother

Climb for Alzheimer’s calls residents to hike 70K kilometres to raise funds for dementia

Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Voting to open Sept. 14 for People’s Choice Award

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read