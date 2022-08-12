Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

Smoky conditions are expected to last for 24-48 hours

Residents in the Okanagan are waking to a special air quality statement Friday (Aug. 12).

The entire Okanagan Valley is expected to be affected by wildfire smoke for the next 24-48 hours, according to Environment Canada.

With the Keremeos Creek wildfire burning in the Southern Okanagan, residents in that region have been the most impacted by smoke. With a 40-60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the area forecast for Friday, it is expected to help clear the smoke but could also lead to new fire activity.

Smoke conditions can change quickly and while a natural part of the environment, can impact your health. Take precautions to reduce exposure in smoky areas.

