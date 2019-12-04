Special announcement advances Vernon Mounties’ party

Planning is underway to celebrate the centennial anniversary of RCMP service in Canada Feb. 1, 2020.

The RCMP Appreciation Day Committee of Greater Vernon is hosting an event Dec. 17 at the museum to make an important announcement.

Local dignitaries including Mayor Victor Cumming, Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold will be present and showing their support.

“To help get in the spirit and show your support for local RCMP members, we encourage everyone joining us to wear something red,” the committee said.

The Dec. 17, 2019, announcement will be held at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives at 2 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were established Feb. 1, 1920, when the Parliament of Canada combined the Northwest Mounted Police and the Dominion Police.

“This day in no way lessens or diminishes our respect and admiration for all First Responders and local police departments in their service to our communities, the people of British Columbia and Canada,” the statement reads. “Quite the opposite, it is our belief, our efforts and our hope that this initiative will increase public appreciation for all Canadians who serve.”

