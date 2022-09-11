Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch president Andrea Malysh (third from left) invited all Ukrainian newcomers and hosts to a special meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall to discuss a variety of topics. (Morning Star- file photo)

Special meeting for Ukrainian newcomers set for Vernon today

Meeting for all newcomers and host families goes at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall to discuss variety of topics

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch invites all newcomers from Ukraine and hosts to an educational and information meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall.

This meeting will be moderated and include a panel of local representatives including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Vernon and District Immigrant Services Society. Translation in Ukrainian or Russian will also be provided.

There will be a variety of settlement topics covered during the meeting including (but not limited to):

1. Government financial aid;

2. Housing crisis – long-term housing;

3. Day care;

4. Work permits;

5. BC Medical/Dental Association (free services);

6. Driver’s license issues;

7. United Way BC211 program;

8. Human trafficking issue;

9. Disabilities – hardship funding;

10. Miles4Migrants;

11. Legal services – Ukrainian lawyers pro bono;

12. Ukrainian language program;

13. English language program;

14. School registration/study permits issues;

15. Counsellors;

16. Secondary CUAETS coordinator Vernon Ukrainian program;

17. Ukrainian cultural centre/events/support groups.

A question-and-answer will be provided following the CUAET VISA program overview and remarks by Vernon Immigration.

For more information on this educational meeting please contact:

Andrea Malysh, President, UCC TO, 250-309-6948;

Email: ucctobranch@gmail.com

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
