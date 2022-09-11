Special meeting for Ukrainian newcomers set for Vernon today

Meeting for all newcomers and host families goes at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall to discuss variety of topics

Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch president Andrea Malysh (third from left) invited all Ukrainian newcomers and hosts to a special meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall to discuss a variety of topics. (Morning Star- file photo)

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch invites all newcomers from Ukraine and hosts to an educational and information meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall.

This meeting will be moderated and include a panel of local representatives including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Vernon and District Immigrant Services Society. Translation in Ukrainian or Russian will also be provided.

There will be a variety of settlement topics covered during the meeting including (but not limited to):

1. Government financial aid;

2. Housing crisis – long-term housing;

3. Day care;

4. Work permits;

5. BC Medical/Dental Association (free services);

6. Driver’s license issues;

7. United Way BC211 program;

8. Human trafficking issue;

9. Disabilities – hardship funding;

10. Miles4Migrants;

11. Legal services – Ukrainian lawyers pro bono;

12. Ukrainian language program;

13. English language program;

14. School registration/study permits issues;

15. Counsellors;

16. Secondary CUAETS coordinator Vernon Ukrainian program;

17. Ukrainian cultural centre/events/support groups.

A question-and-answer will be provided following the CUAET VISA program overview and remarks by Vernon Immigration.

For more information on this educational meeting please contact:

Andrea Malysh, President, UCC TO, 250-309-6948;

Email: ucctobranch@gmail.com

READ MORE: Highway 1 eastbound closed due to Flood Falls Trial wildfire near Hope

READ MORE: PHOTOS: High School Rodeo kicks off in Falkland



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UkraineVernon