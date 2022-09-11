Special meeting for Ukrainian newcomers set for Vernon today

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch invites all newcomers from Ukraine and hosts to an educational and information meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall.
This meeting will be moderated and include a panel of local representatives including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Vernon and District Immigrant Services Society. Translation in Ukrainian or Russian will also be provided.
There will be a variety of settlement topics covered during the meeting including (but not limited to):
1. Government financial aid;
2. Housing crisis – long-term housing;
3. Day care;
4. Work permits;
5. BC Medical/Dental Association (free services);
6. Driver’s license issues;
7. United Way BC211 program;
8. Human trafficking issue;
9. Disabilities – hardship funding;
10. Miles4Migrants;
11. Legal services – Ukrainian lawyers pro bono;
12. Ukrainian language program;
13. English language program;
14. School registration/study permits issues;
15. Counsellors;
16. Secondary CUAETS coordinator Vernon Ukrainian program;
17. Ukrainian cultural centre/events/support groups.
A question-and-answer will be provided following the CUAET VISA program overview and remarks by Vernon Immigration.
For more information on this educational meeting please contact:
Andrea Malysh, President, UCC TO, 250-309-6948;
Email: ucctobranch@gmail.com
