Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

A special prosecutor is involved in the case related to threats uttered at Nanaimo city hall.

The B.C. Prosecution Service released a statement Wednesday advising that Michael Klein was appointed special prosecutor on the file on Feb. 2.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials,” the statement notes.

Klein, a Vancouver lawyer, will provide legal advice to RCMP as well as “conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.”

RELATED: City concerned about workplace safety after alleged death threat against mayor

RELATED: City of Nanaimo acknowledges RCMP investigation into incident at city hall

RELATED: Woman arrested in Nanaimo after allegations of threats

The alleged incident at Nanaimo city hall happened Jan. 31; Mayor Bill McKay said that a death threat was made against him and that a threat was also made against councillor Diane Brennan.

A woman was arrested that night for uttering threats and while RCMP Island District is not releasing the woman’s name, it has been reported that City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer Tracy Samra was the person arrested.

Samra remains employed by the city and is on leave.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates
Next story
‘Love you to life’: B.C. family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

Just Posted

Outstanding community contributors honoured

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout overtook the Schubert Centre Wednesday

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Vernon and OKIB join economic forces

Okanagan Indian Band and city participate in CEDI to foster joint economic collaboration

Cotter meets Korean team

Vernon’s Jim Cotter has arrived in Korea safe and sound

Parent hoping for school bus stop sign

Spallumcheen mom cites safety of her kids for request

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

Students get a taste of the work world

Students at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm enjoy work experience placements during Career Week

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

KODA to give officials tour

Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association to host invite-only tour for elected officials

Most Read