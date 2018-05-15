UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

The special prosecutor Peter Wilson recommending 90 days to 6 months in jail for polygamist Winston Blackmore and one month to 90 days in jail for his co-accused James Marion Oler.

Blackmore and Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last summer but Justice Sheri Donegan had held off on sentencing the pair until the constitutional challenge had been argued.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing took place in a packed B.C. Supreme Court courtroom in Cranbrook.

Defence asked for a range of sentencing remedies, including a conditional sentence or an absolute discharge.

Supporters came to testify to Blackmore’s character before the two sides recommended their sentences.

Donegan dismissed the charter challenge brought forward by polygamous leader Winston Blackmore in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Both Blackmore and Oler are members of the fundamentalist Mormon community of Bountiful, a small community south of Creston in the southeastern corner of BC.

Blackmore was first investigated for polygamy in the 1990s but was never charged because authorities believed that prosecuting polygamy under Section 293 of the Canadian Criminal Code was unconstitutional.

Blackmore’s charter challenge had argued he had the right to continue his polygamous lifestyle without fear of prosecution.

More to come.

