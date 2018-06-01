Ratio Coffee and Pastry owner Andrew McWilliam and Mayor Akbal Mund enjoy double chocolate tourism doughnuts featuring the City’s logo. (Photo submitted)

Special snack commemorates tourism week in Vernon

National Tourism Week is May 27 to June 2

Mayor Akbal Mund sampled a celebratory tourism doughnut from Ratio Coffee and Pastry June 1 to kick off the tourist season and to show his support for National Tourism Week, May 27 to June 2.

“Tourism is one of the primary economic drivers in Vernon with $36.9 million generated in room revenue by accommodators in the community,” said Mund. “These stays lead to increased spending at local restaurants, services, retailers and attractions.”

Tourism is a growing industry in B.C. and annually accounts for approximately 20.6 million overnight visitors who spend an estimated $11.2 billion throughout B.C. The industry employs more than 133,000 people in more than 19,000 business all across the province.

“I want to give a big thank you to Andrew McWilliam and the staff at Ratio Coffee and Pastry for creating these wonderful tourism doughnuts,” Mund said. “Now, let’s get ready to welcome the world.”

