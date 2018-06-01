Special snack commemorates tourism week in Vernon

Mayor Akbal Mund sampled a celebratory tourism doughnut from Ratio Coffee and Pastry June 1 to kick off the tourist season and to show his support for National Tourism Week, May 27 to June 2.
“Tourism is one of the primary economic drivers in Vernon with $36.9 million generated in room revenue by accommodators in the community,” said Mund. “These stays lead to increased spending at local restaurants, services, retailers and attractions.”
Tourism is a growing industry in B.C. and annually accounts for approximately 20.6 million overnight visitors who spend an estimated $11.2 billion throughout B.C. The industry employs more than 133,000 people in more than 19,000 business all across the province.
“I want to give a big thank you to Andrew McWilliam and the staff at Ratio Coffee and Pastry for creating these wonderful tourism doughnuts,” Mund said. “Now, let’s get ready to welcome the world.”
