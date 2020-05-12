Special weather statement has City of Armstrong asking residents to use caution

Levels in Meighan and Deep Creeks have been dropping, but potential downpours could impact creeks

Scenes like this in the City of Armstrong may not be repeated in 2020 as mayor states there's no flood risk at this time, and that creek levels are dropping. However, that came before a special weather statement for the North Okanagan was issued by Environment Canada Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Armstrong is asking residents who live near Meighan or Deep Creeks to prepare and use caution following an Environment Canada special weather statement issued for the North Okanagan Tuesday, May 11.

There is a potential for heavy downpours and thunderstorms over the next 24-to-36 hours. Total rainfall amounts will be variable, ranging from five millimetres to upward of 30 mm in areas affected by thunderstorms.

“The City of Armstrong is committed to protecting the city, residents and businesses that may be impacted by a potential flood; all residents, property and business owners have a part to play,” said Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith. “The city would like to remind property owners that they are responsible for their own flood mitigation efforts.”

Those efforts include but are not limited to:

• Sandbagging;

• Subscribing to flood insurance coverage; and

• Creating an emergency kit.

Please keep away from creeks and creek banks during high stream flows. Should Armstrong residents need it, a free sandbagging station is currently set up at its public works yard located at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Becker Street.

Prior to the alert being issued, flooding concerns in Armstrong had eased to the point Mayor Chris Pieper said there’s no risk of flooding as levels in Meighan and Deep creeks have dropped.

“Meighan Creek usually overflows sometime between May 5 and May 10, as it did when he had the bad flooding in 2017 and 2018,” said Pieper. “It looks like that’s passed as the creek is dropping. Thanks to the weather, temperatures at night have been around zero or one degree, and about 15 degrees during the day so that’s perfect for the run-off.”

Deep Creek, he said, has had a “steady flow of water,” and has dropped eight inches.

Smith participates in twice-weekly spring freshet conference calls with Emergency Management BC, and told council city staff is working with the public works crew in monitoring creek levels, culvert blockages, property impacts and sandbagging stations.

