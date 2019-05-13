Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon and area residents are being asking to be on the lookout for a yellow bike has been stolen from 3304 Alexis Park Drive between the hours of 8:30 p.m. of Sunday, May 12 and 10:30 a.m. on May 13.

The specialized bike is the owner’s mode of transportation which he uses for everything, as he is in a wheel chair.

“This bike is very expensive to replace and has left him absolutely devastated,” said Caitlin McKenny, who is hoping the community can help.

A report has been filed with the police.

If you have seen the bike or seen someone with it call 250-542-2834 or 250-306-6769.

