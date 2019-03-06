‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

Police in Alberta say the feature is helpful to them

In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, a mobile phone displays a user’s travels using Google Maps in New York. Drivers using Google Maps are now getting a last-minute warning as they approach some photo radar camera locations. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/File)

Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as they approach some photo radar camera locations.

The feature, which is currently being rolled out by Google, allows users to see speed limits, speed cameras and mobile speed cameras on the map before they leave.

READ MORE: Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

It also gives a verbal warning — an automated voice saying ”speed camera ahead” — when drivers are near a fixed camera location.

Police in Alberta say the feature is helpful to them.

“The biggest thing we love … is we place those (cameras) by collision statistics,” said Sgt. Joerg Gottschling of the Calgary Police Service traffic section. “If we do a new site, if we are going to install a new camera, the next site is always selected by the next highest crash site.

“Our intersection locations are all determined where we are trying to eliminate collisions.”

Gottschling said they’ve had up to a 50 per cent reduction in collisions in some areas where those cameras are stationed.

With Google Maps, he noted, all drivers approaching the fixed camera intersection get the warning.

“That camera is only facing one way,” said Gottschling. “Let’s say it’s only facing northbound, but you can approach southbound or eastbound … you are still going to get Google telling you caution.

“So you’re going to go slowly and cautiously through there which, lo and behold, is actually what we want.”

Sgt. Kerry Bates with the Edmonton Police traffic division agrees.

“If it slows people down and they know it’s there, that’s good,” he said. “It’s fine. It does the trick.”

Bates said there are about 70 fixed camera locations in the city and they will be adding others in the near future.

Google said in an email that there will also be an ability for android users to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras.

The technology company said there’s no plan to merge Google Maps with Waze, a community-based traffic and navigation app that allows drivers to share real-time traffic and road information.

The Alberta government is making changes to prevent photo radar from being used as a “cash cow” by municipalities.

As part of the changes, which are expected by June, radar will be banned at spots where the speed limit changes on highways. It also won’t be allowed on high-speed, multi-lane highways unless there is documented proof of safety concerns.

Gottschling said there will still be photo radar on busy roads such as Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary.

“We will be on those roadways because of the secondary justification of speed, collision and difficulty in traditional enforcement,” he said. “There’s no better way to enforce Deerfoot than with photos.

“We also have to take into account where can we safely position ourselves.”

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

Just Posted

Vernon’s Bollywood Bang benefits CMHA

The sixth annual event moves to Predator Ridge this year

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Armstrong sexual assault trial delayed

The trial will continue Monday, March 11

Lumber spill impacts Vernon’s hospital hill traffic

Highway 97 northbound will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the lumber.

Vernon rink in position to advance at Brier

Jim Cotter improved to 4-2 Wednesday morning; can clinch spot in next round with win at 5 p.m.

Vernon athlete takes on second Taekwon-do World Championship

Brianna Li is one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Update: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Large police presence reported at Shuswap property

Multiple officers, police dog team have converged on rural residence

Most Read