Speed likely a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in West Kelowna

Speed is being considered a major factor in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Aug. 20 in West Kelowna.

RCMP was called to the scene in the 2100-block of Horizon Drive at around 5:35p.m. when the bike, driven by a 45-year-old Kelowna man, veered off the road and hit a tree.

West Kelowna Fire worked to reach the man at the bottom of a steep embankment, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Okanagan is a popular place for walking and cycling,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment. “The RCMP are reminding drivers that speed limits are for everyone’s safety.”

The man’s family has been notified. Both the BC Coroners Service and the West Kelowna RCMP are still investigating.

Anyone that may have witnessed the motorcycle before the crash are asked to contact RCMP at 250-766-2880.

