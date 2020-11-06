Spike in COVID-19 delays opening of Lumby community centre

Pat Duke Arena on schedule to reopen with 50-person max capacity

The reopening of the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby will be delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Nov. 6, 2020. (Google Maps)

The White Valley Community Centre reopening has been delayed in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

The Regional District of North Okanagan announced the delay Friday, Nov. 6, noting the Pat Duke Arena is still on schedule to reopen by December once renovations are complete.

The RDNO assures area residents the decision to delay the reopening of the facility will not affect the Lumby branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, which operates independently within a leased space of the community centre.

“The main difference between the community centre and the arena is the availability of staffing. The arena staff are on-site and able to ensure that people stay physically distanced and that the capacity limits and cleaning protocols are maintained,” said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors.

“The community centre does not have regular staffing to provide that level of oversight.”

The arena’s capacity will be restricted at 50, including coaches, volunteers, spectators and staff.

One spectator per participant will be permitted in the arena, provided the 50-person capacity limit allows.

COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be monitored and adjusted as necessary, the RDNO said in a statement. The public is encouraged to wear masks when physical distancing recommendations can’t be adhered to.

READ MORE: Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

READ MORE: Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.