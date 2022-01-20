UPDATE: Spill of 30 crushed cars cleaned up on Highway 1 near Kamloops

UPDATE:

A large mess that closed down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning has finally been cleared.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 near Kamloops was closed at 4:30 a.m. after a truck carrying approximately 30 crushed cars spilled its load.

Nearly 12 hours later, the highway was reopened.

ORIGINAL:

A commercial truck hauling dozens of crushed cars spilled its load on Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada has been closed since approximately 4:30 a.m. and remains closed near the Petro-Canada truck stop.

A detour is in effect using Exit 388 via the off ramp on frontage, then back on Highway 1.

A&M Towing owner Mark Grant said it was quite the sight, seeing all that metal spread out over the road.

“Thirty crushed cars plus the highway truck,” Grant said.

Mario’s Towing was called in with three flatdecks and a tandem wrecker to clean up the mess.

For updates visit drivebc.ca.

