Spirit of Oliver award recipients announced

This is the 14th year for the community awards

Noorat Gill accepted the ‘Youth’ award for the Spirit of Oliver awards on behalf of Abby Teigen. Teigen was presented this award for her voluntary service and commitment to the community. (Image submitted)

The winners have been announced for the 14th annual Spirit of Oliver awards, which were held in collaboration with Oliver Parks & Recreation on April 12.

A total of 15 individuals and organizations were nominated for this year’s awards.

Jane Stelkia was selected as the winner of the ‘Community Roots’ category, which honours individuals or groups that may have settled in greater Oliver following the establishment of the Fairview Townsite and surrounding areas including Osoyoos Indian Band lands.

The ‘Youth’ category winner who demonstrated a commitment to the Olive communty and has made extraordinary volunteer contributions is Abby Teigen. Noorat Gill accepted the award on Teigen’s behalf.

The ‘Group’ category award recognizes a community group that demonstrates an outstanding contribution to the community. The recipient of the award this year is the Oliver Lions Club.

Fiona Wood was selected as the recipient for the ‘Individual Adult’ award category. This award recognizes volunteer work of an individual adult who has contributed significantly through voluntary service involving a variety of projects, groups and/or programs.

The ‘Community Builder’ award category, which recognizes an individual or group that through voluntary activities has left a legacy that builds and improves the community and enhances the quality of life of children, youth and adults, was awarded to Larry and Jan Shannon.

