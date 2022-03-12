Former councillor Doug Thomas was elected new Chief of the Splatsin band following the band’s general elections on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Thomas defeated seven-term incumbent Chief Wayne Christian by five votes. The election results are currently being appealed. (Splatsin photo)

Splatsin election result appealed

Former councillor Doug Thomas won the Jan. 10 election by just five votes

The results of the Splatsin election in January have officially been appealed.

According to a notice to band members posted online March 9, the Splatsin complaints and appeal board is currently addressing a formal appeal of the Jan. 10 election.

“This review is in accordance with the procedures set out in the Splatsin Custom Election Code,” the notice reads.

Former Tkwamipla7 (councillor) Doug Thomas won the election, replacing longstanding chief Wayne Christian. The vote share was extremely close with Thomas securing 89 votes, just five more than incumbent Christian. Randy Williams finished third with 49 votes.

In total, 223 Splatsin members voted in the election.

A decision on the appeal will be released by April 11.

