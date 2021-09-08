Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey left the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 with plans to gather at the Hullcar Hall near Enderby on Sept. 10. (Tkwamipla7 (Coun.) Edna Felix photo)

Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey left the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 with plans to gather at the Hullcar Hall near Enderby on Sept. 10. (Tkwamipla7 (Coun.) Edna Felix photo)

Splatsin Nation members walk children’s spirits home from Kamloops residential school

Motorists asked to go slowly as walkers on Highway 97, Salmon River Road and Heywood Armstrong Road

The Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey from the Kamloops Indian Residential School to Enderby is underway. 

Drive BC suggested that motorists be cautious if driving on Highway 97 and Heywood Armstrong Road between Salmon River Road and Enderby starting Wednesday, Sept. 8 until Friday, Sept. 10, stating there would be rolling lane closures.

“Watch for slow-moving vehicles, exercise caution and expect minor delays. Begins on Highway 97 and moves from Salmon River Road to Enderby via Heywood Armstrong Road,” stated Drive BC’s post.

Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Edna Felix said Wednesday morning that the walkers began Sept. 6 and were in Monte Lake. Because the walk was going more quickly than anticipated, they were expecting to be in Falkland by about 1 p.m. via Highway 97.

Their plan is to reach Hullcar Hall on Friday, Sept. 10 about 9:30 a.m. for a ceremony.

After the remains of 215 children were confirmed at the Kamloops institution on May 27, 2021, several First Nations groups and individuals have journeyed to Kamloops to walk the spirits of their children home.

Read more: Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

Read more: Caravan bound for former residential school finds show of support in Salmon Arm

Read more: Three Feathers Walk stops at Pierre’s Point with a message of hope

Read more: From Saskatchewan to Salmon Arm, walker speaks of wish for healing for all people

Read more: To honour children, Shuswap woman takes two walks from two residential schools

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

residential schoolsShuswap

 

Members of Splatsin Nation go the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 to walk the spirits home of children whose remains were confirmed at the institution on May 27, 2021. (Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Edna Felix photo)

Members of Splatsin Nation go the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 to walk the spirits home of children whose remains were confirmed at the institution on May 27, 2021. (Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Edna Felix photo)

Previous story
Do not try to trade gift cards for sex, says Princeton RCMP
Next story
Woman dies in ER waiting room at Kamloops hospital

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People's Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
LIVE: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

About a dozen people stopped to douse a grass fire that was sparked off Highway 6 near Cherryville Monday. (Cam Brooks photo)
Grass fire sparked in Cherryville snuffed by citizens

Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey left the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 with plans to gather at the Hullcar Hall near Enderby on Sept. 10. (Tkwamipla7 (Coun.) Edna Felix photo)
Splatsin Nation members walk children’s spirits home from Kamloops residential school

The new 240-litre sized trash cans in Vernon for automated pick-up have been getting mixed reviews to the point Vernon council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 7, to purchase smaller bins which residents can request. (Contributed)
Vernon to purchase smaller garbage bins, available upon request