Splatsin Nation members walk children’s spirits home from Kamloops residential school

Motorists asked to go slowly as walkers on Highway 97, Salmon River Road and Heywood Armstrong Road

Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey left the Kamloops Indian Residential School on Sept. 6 with plans to gather at the Hullcar Hall near Enderby on Sept. 10. (Tkwamipla7 (Coun.) Edna Felix photo)

The Splatsin Walking their Children’s Spirits Home Journey from the Kamloops Indian Residential School to Enderby is underway.

Drive BC suggested that motorists be cautious if driving on Highway 97 and Heywood Armstrong Road between Salmon River Road and Enderby starting Wednesday, Sept. 8 until Friday, Sept. 10, stating there would be rolling lane closures.

“Watch for slow-moving vehicles, exercise caution and expect minor delays. Begins on Highway 97 and moves from Salmon River Road to Enderby via Heywood Armstrong Road,” stated Drive BC’s post.

Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Edna Felix said Wednesday morning that the walkers began Sept. 6 and were in Monte Lake. Because the walk was going more quickly than anticipated, they were expecting to be in Falkland by about 1 p.m. via Highway 97.

Their plan is to reach Hullcar Hall on Friday, Sept. 10 about 9:30 a.m. for a ceremony.

After the remains of 215 children were confirmed at the Kamloops institution on May 27, 2021, several First Nations groups and individuals have journeyed to Kamloops to walk the spirits of their children home.

Read more: Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

Read more: Caravan bound for former residential school finds show of support in Salmon Arm

Read more: Three Feathers Walk stops at Pierre’s Point with a message of hope

Read more: From Saskatchewan to Salmon Arm, walker speaks of wish for healing for all people

Read more: To honour children, Shuswap woman takes two walks from two residential schools

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

residential schoolsShuswap