Splatsin suspends events due to ‘alarming’ number of COVID cases

All Splatsin events and gatherings have been suspended for the immediate future as the band deals with what Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian calls an alarming number of COVID-19 cases in the community. (Morning Star file photo)

All Splatsin events and gatherings have been suspended until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian took to video to alert community members there are “20-to-25 active cases in our community and 20-to-25 individuals are in self-isolation” (though new data available shows the number of active cases at 15-to-20.

No matter the numbers, Christian calls the situation “alarming.”

“Kukpi7 & Tkwamipla7 and Splatsin staff are working diligently to ensure the health and well-being of our community, and that vital services and programs continue,” said Christian. “At this time, only staff can enter Splatsin buildings.”

Splatsin Health Services is working closely with Interior Health to inform individuals who have been exposed to the virus, and to monitor and provide support to those in self-isolation. If you have been ordered to self-isolate, you must stay at home in your bedroom for 14 days. If you experience cold or flu-like symptoms, self-isolate in your bedroom and call Splatsin Health Services during the week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at (250) 838-9538.

After hours, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

“We must continue to practice preventative measures to protect our elders and most vulnerable people,” said Christian. “In public, wear a mask, sanitize hands, and keep a physical distance of six feet. At home, wash your hands with soap and water often, sanitize surfaces, and gatherings should only be with the people of your household.”

Splatsin encourages getting vaccinated against COVID but if you are hesitant about the vaccine for any reason, call your doctor or Splatsin Health Services to speak with one of its registered nurses at (250) 838-9538 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Splatsin’s Shihiya School continues to adhere to the standards, guidelines, and direction from the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) and WorkSafeBC, as well as following closely with COVID-19 health and safety protocols provided by the Ministry of Education.

“The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance,” said Christian.

As the transition into the new school year begins, and keeping with the recommended advice of the Provincial Health Officer, Shihiya School will be maintaining the following measures and protocols from its COVID-19 Return to School Safety Plan:

• Encouraging spacing to reduce points of congestion;

• Use of face masks (mandatory for Shihiya students in Grades 4-7 in school and while riding the bus, and recommended for those in K4 to Grade 3);

• Use of physical barriers;

• Personal hygiene supports;

• Enhanced cleaning protocols: including the continuation of a daytime cleaner from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. focusing on all high touch surface areas, as well as our regular custodial services in the evening.

