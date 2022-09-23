The Splatsin First Nation is hosting a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event on Friday, Sept. 30. The public is invited to attend. (File image)

Splatsin welcome public in recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Sept. 30 event includes walk from Enderby Chamber to Splatsin Community Centre

  • Sep. 23, 2022 2:30 p.m.
  • News

The Splatsin First Nation is inviting the public to take part in a walk and ceremony recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (formerly known as Orange Shirt Day) event begins with opening remarks at 10 a.m. at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce.

At 10:30, participants will walk from the chamber to the Splatsin Community Centre, where a luncheon will be hosted at noon. At 1 p.m. there will be a ceremony honouring Survivors, followed by guest speakers at 1:30.

All attendees are asked to wear an orange shirt.

Shirts may be purchased on Sept. 30 at the Splatsin Community Centre from 9 to 10 a.m., or in advance at the Splatsin Tsm7aksaltn Society located at 2730 Canyon Rd. Contact Danielle Moore at 250-838-6404, ext. 225 or e-mail assistant@tsm7aksaltn.ca for more information and to confirm shirt availability.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Adams Lake band hosts an Every Child Matters Walk. It begins at 2 p.m. with opening remarks at the Adams Lake Band office parking lot at 6453 Hillcrest Rd., Chase. Participants will walk to the Dr. Vagyi Skate Park.

Orange shirts and snack bags will be available, but participants are asked to bring their own water bottles.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

“Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process,” reads a media release from the Splatsin Band.

To learn more about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/indigenous-people/aboriginal-peoples-documents/calls_to_action_english2.pdf.

Read more: Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Read more: Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

