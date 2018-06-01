Splatsin win national forest honour

Splatsin First Nation has picked up a national honour.

The Splatsin Development Corporation (SDC) received the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) — Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) 2018 Aboriginal Business Leadership Award in Ottawa.

The FPAC and the CCAB 2018 Aboriginal Business Leadership Award recognizes and celebrates First Nations entrepreneurs for their success in a forest products business that exemplifies business leadership, exceptional environmental and safety performance and the delivery of high-quality products and services.

The award nominees are judged against six criteria: business leadership, longevity in the sector, employment of Aboriginal peoples, safety and environmental performance, consistency of goods and services provided and commitment to the Aboriginal community.

“We were grateful just to be a nominee for this award,” said Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian. “To be the 2018 recipient of this award is a great honour, an honour that we hold with great pride. Splatsin Development Corporation employees have shown great leadership in economic development for our community. We are doing what our ancestral leaders said in 1910 – we are earning a living from the land.”

Splatsin strives to engage its members in the pursuit of good governance, to ensure they respond to needs that are expressed at the individual, family, community and Nation levels.

The Splatsin are the most southern tribe of the Shuswap Nation, the largest Interior Salish speaking First Nation in Canada whose aboriginal territory stretches from the BC/Alberta border near the Yellowhead Pass to the plateau west of the Fraser River, southeast to the Arrow Lakes and to the upper reaches of the Columbia River.