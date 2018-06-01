Splatsin win national forest honour

Enderby First Nations’ development corporation picks up national leadership award in Ottawa

Splatsin First Nation has picked up a national honour.

The Splatsin Development Corporation (SDC) received the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) — Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) 2018 Aboriginal Business Leadership Award in Ottawa.

The FPAC and the CCAB 2018 Aboriginal Business Leadership Award recognizes and celebrates First Nations entrepreneurs for their success in a forest products business that exemplifies business leadership, exceptional environmental and safety performance and the delivery of high-quality products and services.

The award nominees are judged against six criteria: business leadership, longevity in the sector, employment of Aboriginal peoples, safety and environmental performance, consistency of goods and services provided and commitment to the Aboriginal community.

“We were grateful just to be a nominee for this award,” said Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian. “To be the 2018 recipient of this award is a great honour, an honour that we hold with great pride. Splatsin Development Corporation employees have shown great leadership in economic development for our community. We are doing what our ancestral leaders said in 1910 – we are earning a living from the land.”

Splatsin strives to engage its members in the pursuit of good governance, to ensure they respond to needs that are expressed at the individual, family, community and Nation levels.

The Splatsin are the most southern tribe of the Shuswap Nation, the largest Interior Salish speaking First Nation in Canada whose aboriginal territory stretches from the BC/Alberta border near the Yellowhead Pass to the plateau west of the Fraser River, southeast to the Arrow Lakes and to the upper reaches of the Columbia River.

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe
Power outage for Kal Tire Place

Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

RCMP say two people died in house fire May 21

Graduation inspires Okanagan College student

Kelowna student Jennifer Meyer wants to make global and local impact

Power outage for Kal Tire Place

Planned shutdown set for Monday due to construction

Live mortar found in Coldstream

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in provincial park

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

Penticton Peach Fest is calling all film makers

The fourth-annual Reel Peach Festival film festival returns this August

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

After 43 years, Vernon salon owner retires

After 43 years of serving the Vernon community, Carol Roney steps down.

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

