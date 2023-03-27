(BC Interior Sportsman Show/Facebook)

Sportsman show returns to Kelowna for outdoor enthusiasts

The show hasn’t been hosted in three years due to pandemic closures

  • Mar. 27, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Another event is finally returning to Kelowna after pandemic closures.

The B.C. Interior Sportsman Show is back after a three-year hiatus.

Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts can head on down to the Capital News Centre from April 14-16 to check out various displays, presentations and seminars.

The show will also offer conversations with experts, demos and prize giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10. Children 12 and under get in free.

Learn more about the show at bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.

READ MORE: 3-day thrift shop in Kelowna to help women reach career goals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pop-up banner image