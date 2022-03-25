Spring chipping sprung on Vernon residents

The City of Vernon’s annual spring chipping program will begin next week, with crews collecting residential pruning material.

This curbside chipping service is funded by the residential yard recycling charge on quarterly utility bills, and is provided on the same day and location as regular garbage pickup.

Chipping takes place for city and foothills residents March 28 to April 1 and April 4-8.

It moves to Okanagan Landing and Blue Jay areas April 12–15 (including Good Friday) and April 19–22.

A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, so residents are asked keep the following in mind:

• Do not pile with neighbour’s chipping

• Do not tie with wire

• Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

• Pile thorns separately

• Branches or tree trunks must be less than four inches in diameter

• Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. If this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.

For further chipping program information, call the operations team at 250-549-6757.

