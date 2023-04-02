Spring into the season with annual Vernon leaf pick-up program

Residents can put an unlimited number of clear bags out during the collection hours

It is spring cleaning time, and for Vernon residents, they will be happy to hear that the annual leaf pick-up program is returning.

The program will take place from April 17-21.

During the one week, Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves in clear plastic bags on your regular garbage collection day.

Vernon residents who0 receive curbside waste collection can put out an unlimited number of transparent bags by 7 a.m. at the same location of your garbage pick-up.

If you choose to participate in the program, the City of Vernon wants to remind residents that all bags must be transparent and under 50 pounds. Additionally, missed bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 23 hours will not be picked up. All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual container quota.

Residents are also reminded to not rake leaves onto the street, as they block storm drains and jam the street sweeper.

