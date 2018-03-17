Spring melt can uncover hazards

City of Vernon urges residents use caution as melting snow will uncover debris

With the tremendous amount of snow that Vernon received this winter, and with temperatures expected to rise over the coming days, the City of Vernon wants to remind citizens to call the city if you see blocked or overflowing catch basins, garbage and other debris that has surfaced as the snow thaws.

“Given the amount of snow we have, and the potential for a sudden temperature shift, it is common for the melting snow to expose debris,” said Rachael Zubick, Community Safety Office coordinator. “The city is available to respond to reports of debris, so if you see something, please report it using the links below.”

Blocked culverts, catch basins and water debris that causes an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to the city’s public works department.

Please send a note using this link: https://www.vernon.ca/government-services/contact-directory/operations-services

The Community Safety Office will accept found drug paraphernalia for destruction providing it is properly contained in a lidded puncture-proof container. For additional information, click this link: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/CommunicableDiseaseControl/Documents/safe%20needle%20disposal.pdf

The city also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast moving creeks, streams and water.


