Spring refuse collection returns in Enderby

The City of Enderby is continuing its curbside spring pruning and garden waste collection program starting April 18, 2021. (Pixabay photo)

The City of Enderby is bringing back garden waste and pruning collection starting next month.

Residential curbside pickup will return Sunday, April 18, after council chose to continue the program earlier this month.

“This program is intended to deal with pruning that typically occurs from one spring to the next. It is not intended to address large volumes of pruning associated with landscaping or properties that have not been tended for a number of years,” a city press release states.

The program was nearly chopped last year due to a lack of funds and improper use by residents.

Announcing the program’s start date, the city offered fair warning to participants: unacceptable materials that are not properly prepared will not be picked up.

To ensure pruning bundles are accepted, they need to be no more than four inches in diameter, six feet long and 50 pounds in weight; they must be bound with string or compostable twine; bags must be clean with no roots or dirt, stacked separately from thorns and clear bags.

For leaves, grass or garden refuse to be collected, residents must use clear bags only with no inorganic materials including dirt or non-yard waste, and must not be heavier than 50 pounds per bag.

All bags and pruning bundles are to be taken to the curb by the evening before collection.

Those with a large amount of prunings or materials that aren’t accepted in the pickup program can head to one of the RDNO’s recycling and disposal facilities to drop off garden waste free of charge. The facilities can be found, which can be found on the regional district’s website.

