Spring snow creates slick roads in Vernon

A sudden splash of hail and snow sent several vehicles off road Tuesday morning.
The white stuff fell at higher elevations while hail pelted Vernon around 9 a.m.
Shortly after, multiple reports of crashes came in for local firefighters.
A car went off Silver Star Road, just past Phoenix Drive, around 9:30 a.m.
Witness Jennifer Fossum got caught in the backup of traffic at the scene and said the car likely went off road due to a compost truck in the shoulder of the car’s lane.
Further up the hill a dump truck went into the ditch.
In town, several crashes are keeping Vernon Fire Rescue crews busy.
Traffic was slowed eastbound on 43rd Avenue and 29th Street due to a crash around 10:30 a.m.
