Spring street sweeping starts

Vernon’s street sweeping and flushing will occur every day for the next four to six weeks.

City of Vernon crews have begun the annual spring street sweeping and flushing program.

Vernon’s street sweeping and flushing will occur every day for the next four to six weeks. The program consists of daily road and sidewalk sweeping and flushing in low level areas, moving to higher levels. Two-three passes will be made to remove debris, dirt and dust, with flushing equipment making the final pass.

The city requests that people look for signage in your area as residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from roadways during this time to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

Related: City of Vernon street sweeping starts

Related: Armstrong preps for flood potential

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.