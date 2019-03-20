Spring street sweeping has begun in Vernon. (Photo contributed)

Spring street sweeping starts

Vernon’s street sweeping and flushing will occur every day for the next four to six weeks.

City of Vernon crews have begun the annual spring street sweeping and flushing program.

Vernon’s street sweeping and flushing will occur every day for the next four to six weeks. The program consists of daily road and sidewalk sweeping and flushing in low level areas, moving to higher levels. Two-three passes will be made to remove debris, dirt and dust, with flushing equipment making the final pass.

The city requests that people look for signage in your area as residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from roadways during this time to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

