The SS Freestyle Ski Club has served more than 1,000 youth in its Maven Lane Daycare centre location, but due to regulation changes the club must relocate to a building with higher ceilings for its 2020 programs. (SS Freestyle)

SS Freestyle seeks new home in Vernon for fall 2020

Trampoline regulations have forced freestyle club out of its current bounce house

Silver Star Freestyle Ski Club is looking for a 2,000-3,000 square-foot space with high ceilings for its fall 2020 trampoline programs.

Changes in the trampoline industry regulations has forced the SS Freestyle to find a new home for its training.

SS Freestyle has been using trampolines to train its athletes since the ’90s and in the mid-2000s, they bounced in the Greater Vernon Recreation gym space before outgrowing it. The program then moved to Maven Lane Daycare centre and the Stein Barn on the IPE grounds in Armstrong, but now they need somewhere new to teach skills to more than 150 participants each fall.

“The trampoline training environment is essential training for the safety and success of freestyle athletes,” SS Freestyle said in a statement. “Some of whom have become Olympians, National Team members and X Games champions.”

The program employs more than 30 part-time coaches and has trained more than 1,000 athletes in its time.

Each year, the program brings $100,000 to the local community through its youth programs, coach development courses and events.

A potential space for SS Freestyle would be a warehouse, gymnasium, barn or a large, tall shop in Vernon with 20-30-foot ceilings, as per new regulations. The space would need to be available between Sept. 1-Nov. 30 annually starting in 2020.

“SS Freestyle thanks Maven Lane for its amazing support of the SS Freestyle programs over the last six years.”

Anyone with suggestions is encouraged to contact the club by emailing wade@ssfreestyle.com or by texting 250-550-5322.

“Although it is a niche market, Greater Vernon is renowned for being a hot bed for action sport and freestyle athletes,” the club’s statement read.

