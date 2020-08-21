Stagnant water drained from Vernon’s Polson Park

The park has been reopened to vehicle traffic, some areas still need time to dry out

Polson Park is once again open to vehicle traffic.

Construction took place in the Vernon park’s playground and spray park area this week to address high groundwater issues and remove stagnant water.

“We have managed to decrease the standing water near the Japanese garden pond and playground,” said Kendra Kryszak, manager of parks and public spaces.

“The ground in some areas is still saturated and will take time to dry and stabilize. The playground and spray park will remain closed at this time. We will reopen these spaces when it is safe for public use.”

A storm rehabilitation project has also been underway near the pedestrian cycling trail and boardwalk further south in the park. The city says the work is progressing to a new phase that will require a temporary closure and detour.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 25, cyclists and pedestrians will need to detour around Polson Park using the sidewalk along Highway 6 — between 25th Ave. and Kalamalka Lake Road — and along Kalamalka Lake Road from Highway 6 to 14th Ave. near the Kal Tire administrative office.

Cyclists are reminded to dismount their bikes while using the sidewalk.

The trail construction will consist of two phases, indicated on the map below. Construction will include upgrading he existing trail surface from gravel to asphalt, installing lights along the path and low-level lights along the boardwalk, and adding several wayfinding signs in and around the park.

The trail is expected to reopen by Sept. 30.

