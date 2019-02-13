The head office of SNC Lavalin are seen Thursday, February 19, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Standard & Poor’s downgrades SNC-Lavalin, citing charges and diplomatic feud

Agency also highlighted the prospect of a ban of up to 10 years on contracts with the Canadian government

Debt rating agency Standard & Poor’s has downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., citing problems at a Chilean mining project, damaged business relations with Saudi Arabia and criminal charges against the beleaguered engineering giant.

The agency says a pair of slashed profit forecasts from SNC-Lavalin in the past three weeks — which first halved the per-share earnings target and then cut it again by more than 40 per cent — will make for a higher debt ratio.

The downgrade to BBB- from BBB notes the Montreal-based company has halted all bidding on future mining projects following a dispute with Chile’s state-owned copper mining company Codelco, now entering arbitration.

Standard & Poor’s says SNC-Lavalin’s growth prospects for oil and gas have “deteriorated” as the diplomatic feud continues between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Ethics watchdog probes alleged PMO interference in SNC-Lavalin case

READ MORE: Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

The agency also highlighted the prospect of a ban of up to 10 years on contracts with the federal government in Canada.

The ban is one possible outcome that could flow from a conviction on fraud and corruption charges stemming from alleged dealings with the Libyan regime under Moammar Gadhafi between 2001 and 2011.

The downgrade came after the federal ethics commissioner launched an investigation into allegations the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the company avoid a criminal prosecution. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denied directing Wilson-Raybould on the matter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds light candles to honour Lake Country man who died in car crash
Next story
Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Just Posted

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

Sailboat raised from Okanagan Lake during snowfall

Owner gave boat away after raising it

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read