Standoff in Kamloops ends peacefully

  • Jun. 25, 2018 8:48 a.m.
A standoff between Kamloops Mounties and a man in a house on the North Shore has ended peacefully.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man, who had barricaded himself in his house in the 1200-block of Schubert Drive earlier Sunday, surrendered to officers at about 9 p.m.

Police were called at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday and told of a man in mental distress.

Shelkie said officers arrived at the man’s home, but he refused to come out and threatened violence if officers went into his house.

That led to members of the emergency response team and a police negotiator to arrive on the scene,

After talking with the negotiator, the man peacefully left his home and was taken to hospital for observation.

No area residences had to be evacuated.

On Friday, the ERT raided a home on Linden Avenue, not far from Sunday’s operation, where two people were arrested and drugs and weapons seized.

