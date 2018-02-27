Standoff suspect enters guilty plea

Man accused of standoff with police back in court in late March

The man accused of a standoff with police at a Coldstream home earlier in February has entered a guilty plea in provincial court.

Court records indicate Kelly Blake Torvik, born in 1985, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of uttering threats.

There are eight other charges against Torvik, stemming from an incident on Feb. 5 at a home on Torrent Drive.

RELATED: Standoff suspect facing nine charges

Police were called to a home just after midnight for a report of a distraught man thought to have a firearm.

The standoff ended shortly after 3 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without incident.

Investigators learned that the man allegedly assaulted and uttered threats to another female resident of the home, who was able to depart the premise to safety prior to police arrival. She was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility.

Police did seize a firearm from the home.

RELATED: Firearm seized; charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Torvik remains in custody. He is slated to appear again in Vernon Provincial Court on March 28 for a pre-sentence report.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.