Standoff suspect facing nine charges

The man involved in a 15-hour standoff with police at a Coldstream home is facing nine charges in connection with the incident.

Police were called Monday after midnight to the 11800 block of Torrent Drive for a report of a distraught male who allegedly had a firearm.

The standoff ended shortly after 3 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without incident.

Investigators learned that the man allegedly assaulted and uttered threats to another female resident of the home, who was able to depart the premise to safety prior to police arrival. She was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility.

Police did seize a firearm from the home.

Kelly Blake Torvik, born in 1985, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; pointing a firearm; use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence; careless use or storage of a firearm; and two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration.

Torvik has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance, scheduled for Feb. 15.



