State of emergency remains in Armstrong

City still struggling with flooding

A State of Local Emergency Order remains in place for the City of Armstrong.

Over the weekend city crews implemented mitigation measures by placing diversions at culvert intakes.

“These actions, along with a positive change in weather conditions, greatly decreased flood concerns,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator.

See related: Armstrong declares state of emergency

Staff continue to work with Emergency Management BC through which the province is providing assistance to Armstrong.

The city asks residents to use caution around creeks as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

Residents are also reminded that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

Residents whose homes are impacted by the Meighan Creek flooding event should call City Hall 250-546-3023.

@vernonnews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Just Posted

State of emergency remains in Armstrong

City still struggling with flooding

Mabel Lake Road slope failure creates hazard

Work is currently underway to repair the slope, though no estimate time of completion is available

City evicting Carnival from office

City of Vernon owns building that houses Carnival office; cites building ‘beyond repair’

Vehicle fire suspicious

Police believe truck in Okanagan Landing was target of fire that ultimately damaged three vehicles

City works on wildland fire risk reduction

“B.C. without fire in it is not even an option” – Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind

UPDATE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla and Connector

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club awards scholarships to Kelowna siblings

Do you ever wonder what a Lapidary and Mineral Club really does?

Author of LGTBQ resource book coming to Vernon

“He was completely right, and I was completely wrong,”

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Most Read