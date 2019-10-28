Stay safe this Halloween: Vernon fire department

Staying visible and fire smart this Thursday is just as important as looking spooky

Before the little goblins and gremlins, or witches and clowns, take to the streets of Vernon on Thursday night, the fire department is reminding them to wear something flashy.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said. “Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

Glow sticks are a great alternative, VFRS said. Choosing pieces of light-coloured clothing is another option when planning costumes ahead of Halloween.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority,” Seymour said. “We’ll have extra hands on deck Thursday night. Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 2 will be available as safe havens for children who may feel uncomfortable and need a place to go, thanks to the help of Auxiliary and career firefighters.”

“Additional firefighters will be at stations until 9 p.m. so someone is available in case other team members are responding to a call.”

Costumes can often incorporate pieces that interfere with sight, such as a mask and VFRS said one way to avoid that is opting in for face paint in lieu of a mask.

The fire department said Halloween safety doesn’t stop in the costume department, but decorations should be considered as well.

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in your Jack-o’-lantern is more safe than a tea light or candle and ensure exits are clear of decorations so nothing is blocking escape routes. Be sure smoke detectors work and decorations are kept away from heat sources, including light bulbs — things such as dried flowers, straw bales and cornstalks catch fire quickly.

The fire department will have fire trucks driving around town on Thursday to ensure everyone is having a safe and fun Halloween.

Stay safe this Halloween: Vernon fire department

