‘Stay the path’: Vernon mayor echoes Bonnie Henry on extended COVID-19 orders

Restrictions on gatherings, events and more were extended until further notice Friday

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming is featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)

Following Friday’s announcement of extended COVID-19 restrictions, Vernon’s mayor says there are rays of hope ahead as the province prepares to buckle down for another month.

Yesterday Dr. Bonnie Henry announced restrictions on gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice, but added she’ll continue to review opportunities for some restrictions to be eased and some activities to resume, potentially as early as next month.

During her update, she asked British Columbians to “stay the path to buy time” and allow the province-wide immunization effort to build.

In a public letter released late Friday (Feb. 5), Mayor Victor Cumming spoke to the challenges all have faced in the past year and voiced his gratitude to the citizens who have adapted their lives to fit the public health guidelines.

“This last year has been full of challenges for all of us, with some being impacted greater than others. The changes we’ve experienced – the adaptations we’ve had to make, the new processes and operations we’ve had to develop within our everyday lives – are wearing on most of us,” he said.

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 at Vernon Secondary School

“I am tremendously grateful and proud of how our citizens have rallied around one another, how you have faced adversity, and taken action to protect your families, your colleagues, your neighbours, and our community as a whole.”

Mayor Cumming offered his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to the virus.

“In these last weeks, as we’ve heard about increased cases in our community and the passing of some of our own residents, we are reminded of the gravity of what we are facing on a global scale. Our hearts are with those who are grieving and our commitment remains to do what we can to help continue to slow and contain the spread of this virus that has already changed so much of our world,” Cumming said.

Cumming thanked the guidance that’s been provided by the provincial health officer, adding that the choices to stay apart and stay local “do make a difference.”

“Let’s continue to stay the path, be patient and be kind, until we can be together again.”

READ MORE: Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus