Work proceeds on the excavation of the old City of Vernon visitor centre on Highway 97. According to Bob Fleming, Regional District of North Okanagan area B director, the work is related to Stickle Road developments. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Stickle Road excavation work proceeds

Excavation of old visitor centre part of Stickle Road developments: RDNO

The old visitor centre near Swan Lake is soon to be no more.

Crews are working to excavate the old visitor centre on Highway 97.

“I have not had a specific update from MOTI (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) but part of the plan involves a deceleration lane from the north to the entrance to the Silver Star RV park and therefore the area being excavated is associated with that,” said Bob Fleming, Regional District of North Okanagan area B director.

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund said the property has never belonged to the city.

“The old visitor Center was part of a contract the City had with MOTI and the land could only be used as a tourist rest area and nothing else,” Mund said.

